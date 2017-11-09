Soil and building materials recycling centre plans for Crowland

A new recycling centre for soil and other building materials could be built on nearly 13 acres of farmland in Crowland.

Plans by landowner John Furlong for a site where soil, brick other materials could be turned into “aggregate substitutes” for use in construction and landscaping have been submitted to South Holland District Council.

Up to six new jobs could be created on land that is next to an anerobic digestion site at Decoy Farm which, according to owners Material Change of Wellingborough, converts about 45,000 tonnes of waste per year into compost.

A statement prepared on behalf of Mr Furlong said: “The land has been in agricultural production for a number of years, producing combinable crops, although it is currently lying fallow (unploughed) for the current harvest year.

“The proposal is for a ‘change of use’ to locate a recycling centre for the production of soil and aggregate substitutes for use in the construction and landscaping industries.

“The site will take in soils and materials such as waste brick and concrete to be recycled into a product fit for reuse.

“It is not the intention to permanently deposit material, nor will the site be used as a waste transfer station.

“Instead, the site will be developed in such a way so as not to have a negative impact on the surrounding area.”

Crowland’s status as a centre for recycling industries first emerged in 2010 when the former Organic Recycling Ltd announced plans for a £14million anaerobic digestion system and biomass boiler at Decoy Farm in Postland Road.

At the time, the plant was said to be capable of providing renewable energy for more than 1,400 homes but a public meeting held in Cowbit in February 2011 raised concerns about smell pollution.

The plans were approved by the district council in August 2014 before Material Change took over Organic Recycling in the following April.

Decoy Farm is also the site of a separate 60-acre solar farm run by Essex-based firm Push Energy which it claims generates renewable energy for about 1,250 homes.

Push Energy has applied for permission to put up a 9.2metre (30ft) antenna and three “meter cabinets for ongoing remote communications with the substation and monitoring of the solar array”.

The statement on Mr Furlong’s plans said: “There seems to be a precedence which could give rise to a general acceptance that waste operations are located in an area likely to be less problematic for neighbouring properties and businesses.

