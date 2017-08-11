Smoking in bed causes a third of fire deaths

Have your say

Smoking illegal tobacco causes more deaths as it keeps burning for longer, Spalding firefighters have warned.

More people die in fires caused by smoking than any other single reason according to government statistics.

A third (36 per cent) of all fire related deaths were because of ‘smoking materials’.

This means habits such as smoking whilst drinking alcohol, or smoking in bed are causing a large majority of deaths as people fall asleep without putting out their cigarette.

Spalding’s firefighters tweeted this week to warn of the dangers of illegal tobacco which takes longer to burn out.

Their tweet read: “Think u save a few quid buying #IllegalTobacco? Think again! They keep burning and are more likely to start a fire.”

The tweet comes after Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue released a statement calling for more care to be taken when smoking.

They listed a number of risks, including smoking in bed, when drowsy, leaving a lit cigarette, not using a proper ashtray or having lighters around children.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: “Smoking can kill you very quickly. More people die in fires caused by smoking than in fires with any other single cause.

“Tobacco keeps burning. Tobacco is manufactured to stay alight, especially cigarette tobacco. It can quietly smoulder out of sight, starting a slow, deadly fire.

“People often smoke late at night when they’re tired or have been drinking. They often fall asleep while smoking or they don’t notice that a cigarette is still burning.”

Firefighters are eager to warn smokers of the dangers of smoking without considering possible risks.

