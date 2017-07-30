Small pets compete

A pony, alpaca and skunk entered a ‘small animals’ pet show at Baytree Garden Centre, Spalding on Saturday (July 22).

More that 100 animals entered the two pet shows on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23.

Small Annimal Show at Baytree Garden Centre. Pictured Jay Haime. with Skunk. "Stinkerbell"

The first day of the weekend saw nearly 50 rabbits, guinea pigs, a shetland pony named Sweets, an alpaca called Merlin and Tinkerbell the Skunk compete for best in show.

Charlotte Charlton, full-time animal sales assistant, said: “It went really well. It was really busy over both days. We raised over £300 for the Lincs Ark animal charity. All the storeholders did really well and were pleased.

“On the Saturday we had the small animals, but that included a shetland pony, an alpaca and a skunk.

“There were around 50 animals on the Saturday and more than 50 at the dog show on Sunday.

“There were lots of children and they really liked talking to people who were getting their animals out, and stroking them.

“It has a lovely environment. We might have to look at a bigger space next year. There were a lot of dogs this year, more than ever before, so it did get a little crowded.”

“The charity are local to the area and help cats, rabbits, guinea pigs.

“In total we raised£301. That was through the entry fee as it was £1 per class.”