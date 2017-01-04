Slow progress on integration project for Spalding

The Vicar of Spalding has admitted that a series of projects connected with the town’s Vista Hall and parish church may take time to develop.

Plans for a new Community Connectors project, helping Polish, Latvian and Lithuanian families to integrate more fully into the Spalding community, are still at an early stage.

It was hoped the project could have led to even greater use of the hall, officially known as St Nicolas Church Hall, which has been used by pre-school, Brownie, Guide and youth groups in recent years.

But the Rev John Bennett, Vicar of St Mary and St Nicolas Church, Spalding, said: “Part of the Community Connectors project was to identify the needs we could be addressing with The Vista Hall.

“We’ve had the Polish Education Centre in Spalding helping us with some surveys and help in getting the views of the Latvian community as well.

“But we didn’t manage to employ people in the way we wanted so as to find out how we can reduce the barriers to integration.

“It does show the problem of not being able to communicate with people who don’t speak very good English.”