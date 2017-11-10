Slimmon by name, slimming by nature...

Have your say

Aptly-named Rotary Club of the Deepings chairman John Slimmon is carrying out a sponsored slim to raise money to help schoolchildren in Nepal.

John hopes to lose three stone by June 30 next year in his Remote Village Trust Appeal.

John Slimmon

Fellow Rotarians are sponsoring John and Empire Gym in Church Street, Market Deeping is also supporting his efforts.

Funds raised will help provide solar panels at a school in a remote area of Nepal, allowing the children to have the use of an e-Library to further their education.