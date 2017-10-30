Slimmer Di is half the girl she was!

Weston woman Di Lettice is celebrating becoming half the woman she was – after losing an astonishing 10 stones.

At her heaviest, Di (49) tipped the scales at 21st 6 lb and wore a dress size 26, but after joining Weight Watchers, adapting her diet and exercising more rigorously, she’s down to a healthier 11 st 4lb and size 12/14.

Di, a production manager at Fesa UK, is delighted with her new look and is determined to keep the weight off.

“I had always had a weight problem and been up and down over the years,” she said, “I have lost some weight in the past but never got to where I wanted to be.

“Even at secondary school I was a size 14. It was all just down to laziness, not cooking properly, eating lots of bread, cheese and chocolate.

“I’d joined Weight Watchers once before but never stuck at it – for some reason this time my head was in the right place.”

Di signed up to Helen Webster’s Spalding class in January 2016 and was joined by a colleague the following month.

As well as eating more healthily Di, who is married to Boyd, also invested in a FitBit last summer to encourage herself to walk and take more exercise. She took up running a few months later and completed her first 10k earlier this month.

“My niece and a couple of other colleagues joined Weight Watchers and are doing well, too, which made it a bit easier having other people around,” she adds, “and then I started exercising too; I used to go to one Zumba class a week and do it half-heartedly – now I do four Zumba and Clubbercise sessions a week!

“I’d never done it before, I never ran even when I was at school; now I love it and do a Parkrun once a week and also run on my own.

“I just set myself small targets – to lose the first half stone, and then the first stone and that’s how I’ve managed it.”

To celebrate Di is treating herself to a tattoo and is determined to maintain her healthy new lifestyle.

“Before my weight never stopped me doing anything; if I wanted to go swimming I went swimming,” she adds, “having said that, now I’ve lost it everything is so much easier. You don’t realise when you’re carrying that extra weight around how hard you are making your own life.

“I’m not on a diet – I eat healthily, and it’s a way of life now, although I still allow myself little treats. Everyone’s reaction has been amazing.”