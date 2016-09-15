Sky’s the limit at Holbeach St Johns vintage air show

They’ll be taking to the skies as Fenland Aero Club hosts its vintage Wings and Wheels weekend this Saturday and Sunday.

Organisers are hoping for good weather for this year’s annual show, which will feature vintage cars, lorries, motorbikes, aeroplanes and microlights with a ‘fly-in’.

There will also be games, craft stalls, a refreshment bar and bouncy castle, with trial flights and camping available.

Last year’s event drew a huge crowd with enthusiasts from all over the region enjoying the displays.

The vintage weekend runs from 10am -4pm over the two days at the airfield at Jekills Bank, Holbeach St Johns.

Entry is £3 for adults and children are free.

Parking is free of charge.