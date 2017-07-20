Skip fire in Holbeach

Holbeach firefighters put out a skip fire in the town yesterday evening.
The fire was in a garden on Battlefields Lane.
The crew used one main jet and a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames after the alarm was raised just before 7.30pm.
