Skegness and Boston MP urges resident to heed flood warnings

The MP for Boston and Skegness has advised residents to heed army and emergency services warnings if they urge you to evacuate due to the threat of a storm surge flooding the East coast.

Currently there are no plans by Lincolnshire Police to evacuate homes due to confidence that coastal sea defences will not be overwhelmed by the high winds and waves.

MP Matt Warman said his guidance would be to follow the expert advice of the police, military and emergency services.

In his Twitter and Facebook postings he said: “If anyone doubts the seriousness of #lincsstormsurge, ministers have agreed to police requests for military support.

“If you are a constituent and the army knocks on your door offering flood or evacuation advice, please take it seriously. I will continue to liaise with all involved so we can be as prepared as possible.”

In response to one comment on his Facebook page suggesting the the response should only be proportionate, he added: “The army and the police are not preparing to be able to evacuate people for no reason. Please do not spread messages that risk encouraging people to put their own lives at risk. It is absolutely right to prepare for the worst case scenario.”

The predicted weather system is set to collide with the high tides at 6.30am and could affect the entire Lincolnshire coast. The peak time for the high risk zone is currently between 6.30am and 9.30am.

