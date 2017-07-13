Skate park work to start in September

Work to remove the current skate park in Deeping St James and install a new one will start in seven weeks, after three years of fundraising.

Deeping St James Parish Council has offered the contract to Gravity Skateparks after its tender design was favoured by the majority of the users who were consulted.

The parish council has been working towards raising the £135,000 needed to complete this project for the past three years.

Funding has been obtained from WREN – a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects , the Council Tax precept, Section 106 agreements, Lincolnshire County Council’s Big Society Fund, individual donations at community engagement events, and from contributions made by holding a non-uniform day at The Deepings School.

The work is scheduled to start on September 4.