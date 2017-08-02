Six new homes in Spalding to get go-ahead?

Have your say

Revised plans for six, two-storey homes at 36 Holbeach Road, Spalding, are expected to get the go-ahead tonight (Wednesday).

Officers recommended South Holland District Council to approve the plans from G Winyard and D J Winyard.

The homes will be arranged in three pairs of semi-detached properties with in-line parking to the front of each house.

A report from council officers says the finished floor levels have dropped from one metre above ground to 500mm after discussions with the Environment Agency. It also says windows at the back of the properties are now obscure glazed.

A report to councillor says: “The site is within the defined settlement limits of Spalding.

“The proposal site currently houses dilapidated engineering works buildings.

“The proposal is to erect three pairs of modest two-bed semi-detached houses of a simple design, which would be in keeping with the relatively modern properties adjacent to the site.

“The impact on the street scene would be limited by the increase in height to mitigate flood risk, being 350mm above the current footpath level.

“The limited depth of the site and the proximity of properties to the rear means that in order to prevent unacceptable overlooking the rear bedroom windows would be obscure glazed.”

The council has received comments from two local residents expressing concern over highway safety, parking, traffic and foul water disposal.

But the council report says the plan will improve highway safety.

It says: “The removal of kerbside parking provision to the front of the properties will help to ease the flow of vehicles in the vicinity and reduce bottlenecks and congestion at the nearby roundabout.”

County highways have raised no objection to the proposal.

News stories from our website today:

Spalding man admitted downloading thousands of indecent images of children

Three lanes plan for A17 in South Holland is under fire from councillors

Lincolnshire’s street lights policy is under review