Site to be agreed for speed display in Whaplode Drove

Whaplode Parish Council is to finalise details of the location for a speed indicator sign in the village wit county road safety officers. Whaplode Drove.

An exact location for the sign in Broadgate is to be decided after a two-year wait, according to the council whose members have finally had confirmation from Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership for its use.

Meanwhile, police and highways officers have confirmed that no reports of concrete blocks being left on Back Bank, Whaplode Drove, to stop parking have been received by them.

The objects were recently thrown into a ditch nearby and parish councillors have pledged to continue monitoring the situation.