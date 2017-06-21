Silver lining in powerlifting is lift for Whaplode Marine Sam

Personal disappointment softens after regional armed forces sports award

Sam Fowler (29) has been named Royal Navy Northern Region Sportsperson of the Year just two weeks after coming second at the World Drug-Free Powerlifting Championships (WDFPA) in Antwerp, Belgium.

I was shocked to think that I’d been deemed worthy of the Royal Navy Sportsperson of the Year Award out of such a strong field of nominations Sam Fowler, of Whaplode and 43 Commando, Royal Marines, Scotland

The award, which is open to all branches of the Armed Forces, was an unexpected bonus for Sam whose brothers Jack (20) and George (18) have followed his example by signing for the Royal Marines as well.

Sam said: “I was first informed that I’d been nominated for the award just a few weeks before flying out to Belgium, following my success in qualifying for the World Championships.

“I was shocked but delighted that my commanding officers had done this and, regardless of the win, it was overwhelming that the senior ranks felt the need to recognise my achievement.

“When I found out that I’d actually won, I was shocked to think that I’d been deemed worthy of the Royal Navy Sportsperson of the Year Award out of such a strong field of nominations.

“It’s a brilliant feeling and makes all the hard work of training and dieting all the more worth it.”

Sam first took up powerlifting as a 16-year-old when he started at Holbeach Weight Training Club in Allison Avenue before giving it up when he joined the Marines in November 2012

But an inter-forces competition gave Sam the chance to take up the sport again about a year ago when he was called on to represent 43 Commando based in Faslane, Scotland.

Sam said: “My performance in Belgium was quite poor, considering that I’d lifted 230kgs twice at the Nationals but failed it twice at the Worlds where I only lifted 215kgs.

“There was quite a bit of pressure on everybody because you weren’t just therefore for yourself but the UK as well.

“But I’m world number two now with the WDFPA which give me plenty to work on.”