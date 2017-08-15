Sign up for savings on energy for winter in south Lincolnshire

A reminder that households can make welcome savings on their energy bills for the winter has been issued by the coordinators of a countywide scheme.

Lincolnshire Energy Switch is open to all bill payers, whether you are on dual fuel, electric only, pay monthly or quarterly or have a prepayment meter.

To benefit from the scheme, people need to register by producing their gas/electric statement or bills for the last 12 months.

Once registered through either Lincolnshire County Council or South Kesteven District Council, energy suppliers are then invited to compete with their best offers at an auction.

Anne-Marie Coulthard, spokesperson for the Lincolnshire Energy Switch Scheme, said: “Thousands of people across the county have already switched energy providers from our auctions in the last few years.

“Registering is really simple and there is nothing to lose by seeing if the winning supplier at the auction beats your current energy prices.

“If they do, you could be on your way to some timely savings on your bills later this year.”

For more details, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/switch before November 23.

