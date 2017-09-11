Siege of Crowland Abbey event to go ahead as planned

Crowland is to go back nearly 400 years in history when the Royalists and Parliamentarians meet at Trinity Bridge next weekend.

The 1643 Siege of Crowland Abbey will be restaged on September 16 and 17 after concerns held by parish councillors over preparation for the event were satisfied.

It’ll be a spectacular event and for The Sealed Knot, it’s an end of season event so it will be a bit more fun for them The Reverend Mike Ongyerth, Assistant Priest, Crowland Abbey

Members of The Sealed Knot, the UK’s oldest re-enactment society, will be in Crowland for the second time after a “call to arms, musketry, artillery, skirmishing and spectacular night fight” was staged in the town two years ago.

Organiser The Reverend Mike Ongyerth said: “The Siege has taken two years to organise and we’ve used social media heavily to advertise it.

“We’re not sure how many people to expect but it’ll be a spectacular event and for The Sealed Knot it’s an end of season event so it will be a bit more fun for them.

“TV cameras will be in attendance on Saturday to film the night-time battle, with fire picks involved and lots of noise.

“It’ll depict the time in 1643 when Crowland was Royalist and Spalding was Parliamentarian.

“This is the second time we’ve done it, with the first one having taken place in 2015.

“But we’ve made this year a bigger event, with the Beer Festival and people in medieval costume going to the service at Crowland Abbey next Sunday which will be quite a weird sight to see in the town.”

Parish councillors were waiting to see health and safety papers necessary for such an event when they met on Monday, buta council spokesman confirmed that they were submitted a day later.

Councillors also showed their eagerness for “The Siege” and Coun Peter Haselgrove said: “It’s something that we should be really looking forward to as it’s good for Crowland.”

The re-enactment will be followed by a beer festival, Living History Camp, a church parade on Sunday at 11am and the “Storming of Crowland Abbey” later in the day at 4pm.

Tickets for the event priced £5 for adults and free for under 16s will be available on both days.

Siege fever of 1643 grips Crowland

Early music concert in Crowland

FEATURE: Tales of demons, skulduggery and legends at Crowland Abbey