Shoe shop’s owners putting their feet up

The owners of one of Spalding’s oldest family firms have announced that they are to step down.

The team at Revills Shoes, in Francis Street, are set to take their retirement, bringing to a close a dynasty dating back almost 50 years.

Owner Stephanie Sanderson said: “I wish to thank all of the staff that have worked here over the years and I also thank all of the loyal customers who have been coming in for generations.

“I have had an amazing time meeting so many nice people and I have had immense pleasure looking after thousands of children’s feet and always making sure everything is correct for them.

“I am also incredibly proud of the good reputation our business has.”

The shoe shop was opened in 1969 by Stephanie’s parents Roy and Sybil Revill, who also ran Revills Jewellers on the other side of Francis Street at the time. The jewellers moved to the Market Place in the late 1970s and Roy and Sybil opened up another shoe shop in Peterborough and a jewellers in Boston.

Roy and Sybil’s three children – Anna, Stephanie and Nicholas – have followed in their footsteps and worked in the family business. Stephanie took on the shoe shop in 1989 after her dad had passed away.

Revills Shoes will now be holding a retirement sale as the current owners bid farewell to their roles. The family have not announced the date of their retirement or whether the shop will continue to trade afterwards.