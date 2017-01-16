Shivering bowls teams walk out of Spalding’s “freezing” Castle Sports Complex

Two shivering bowls teams walked out of Spalding’s Castle Sports Complex on Friday morning because of problems with the antiquated heating system.

One bowler told us: “I bowled there this morning and it was absolutely freezing. It’s been like this now since mid-December.”

In last week’s Free Press, a council spokesman said the system was due to be fixed by Tuesday of last week.

But, by Friday, disappointed bowlers were still wearing top coats and relying on two electric bar fires.

The bowler who complained to us said: “They have put the prices up and we’ve still got no heating.”

A council spokesman said yesterday: “The problem with the heating is an ongoing issue which has taken longer to resolve than we first thought.

“We are working closely with contractors to fix it as soon as possible.”

Previously ...

Bowls club left out in the cold