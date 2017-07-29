Shep taking the lead for £1,000 bike ride to help Holbeach church

A member of Holbeach Parish Church is on course to double his fundraising target after going an extra 70 miles to support it.

Shep Shepherd (53) cycled from and back to Holbeach, through Wisbech, Thorney, Crowland and Deeping St James, with the aim of raising £500 for All Saints Church.

This church always helps other people by supporting and guiding them so we wanted to raise money to enable the church to continue to help those who need it Shep Shepherd, of Holbeach

But just like the odometer (device for measuring distance on a bike) showed that Shep and friend Lauren had in fact rode 72 miles, so the final fundaising total is set to be £1,000.

Shep said: “I was speaking to Lauren about how to raise money for the church in order to help it more and I came up with a sponsored bike ride idea.

“We started the bike ride at 6.30am on Saturday, June 17, when we ended up taking a bit of a detour that actually added another two miles to the ride.

“The actual bike ride itself was really good, with lots of different routes that we didn’t know were there.

“Thankfully, our bike navigation system took us along the back roads, not the main ones, and we were just chuffed with the fact that even though we wanted to raise £500, we’re hopefully going to raise double that total.”

The bike ride was also a “thank you” from Shep who was seriously injured after falling from a roof in 2014.

Shep said: “I couldn’t stand up for a year but All Saints Church helped me and now I’m giving it a little something back to say ‘Thank you’.

“The support we had from the church for the bike ride was really good as well and that’s why we wanted to help raise some money to keep this beautiful building going.

The Reverend Rosamund Seal, Vicar of Holbeach, said: “I am extremely grateful to Shep and Lauren who cycled with him for the huge amount of effort they put into this.”

