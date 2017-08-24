Sheer hard work adds up to GCSE success at University Academy Holbeach

Sheer hard work and overtime at Easter and Saturday schools have brought big rewards with University Academy Holbeach (UAH) almost equalling their record GCSE year.

Overall the class of 2017 was just two per cent below the 2016 record of 53 per cent of pupils gaining five A*-C grades, including English and maths, despite tougher exams and new grades in some subjects.

The school maintained last year’s record levels in English and maths and performed particularly well in the sciences.

Star pupil Harley Brown (16), from Holbeach, grabbed a place in the top three per cent of students nationwide by gaining 9s, the new top grade, in English language, English literature and maths.

He also gained an amazing 10 A*s and two As.

Delighted Harley said: “I was hoping for a 9 in maths but I wasn’t expecting 9s for the English exams.”

He plans to study A-Levels next year but hadn’t thought of a way to celebrate his GCSE success. Harley said: “I need to think of something in the next half hour.”

Also among top performers were Daisy Church, Luke L’Estrange, Jacob Wagstaff and Eden Willmott.

Daisy’s GCSE joy included an A* in history, four As, an 8 in English language and a distinction star in IT.

Luke’s results included a 9 in maths and three A’s while Jacob was celebrating with results including three As for sciences, an 8 in maths and a distinction star in IT.

Eden’s GCSE haul included five As as well as a distinction star in IT.

UAH principal Steve Baragwanath praised pupils and staff for their hard work, which – together with support from parents – had paved the way for another set of outstanding results.

Pupils and staff also went the extra mile by volunteering to attend extra lessons on Saturdays and in the Easter holidays.

Mr Baragwanath said: “I just want to say well done to the kids for working hard and also to the staff for working hard.”

UAH holds Saturday morning school every Saturday from October through to June.

Easter School sees UAH running three-hour sessions morning and afternoon through the holidays, except on Good Friday and the Bank Holiday Monday.