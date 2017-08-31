Shed, bales and stubble fires in Spalding and Bourne

Firefighters from three stations put out a shed blaze in Pennygate, Spalding, on Sunday afternoon.

Crews from Spalding, Kirton and Boston used water to tackle the fire which broke out shortly before 2.50pm.

The fire was caused by a barbecue that was left too close to the shed.

Meanwhile, about eight tonnes of bale and 50 piles of stubble went up in flames on land in Meadow Drove, Bourne, on Monday.

A crew from Bourne Fire Station used a water jet and materials to extinguish the fire which was reported just after 6.35pm.