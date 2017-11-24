SHDC chairman: ‘Surfleet Parish Council needs to see books for Glen Park’

County councillor and district council chairman Rodney Grocock says the parish council cannot sanction public money being spent on Glen Park without seeing the books.

In September, support was given at a public meeting called by SPARC (Surfleet Play and Recreation Committee) from residents happy to pay an extra £12 a year in council tax to keep Glen Park open.

The parish council came under fire then for having a precept of just 23p a year but Tuesday’s parish council meeting heard the sum is tiny because £12,000 a year comes from a charity to run council services in the village.

Coun Grocock said: “Council scrutiny would not allow the plan to go in using the public purse without the books being looked at.”

Earlier, parish council chairman Glynn Waltham explained: “We have been trying for, I think it’s nigh on two years, to come to some agreement with SPARC. We have asked on numerous occasions for some accounts of what’s going on there and we have also asked for a business plan, moving forward.”

Council cash for play equipment repairs there is going direct to Playdale, the meeting heard.

More Surfleet Parish Council news ...

• A parish councillor fears traffic will become a ‘nightmare’ with so many new housing developments being given planning consent on sites off Station Road.

Coun Mary Hurst is worried about traffic generated by the new homes spilling onto Station Road, particularly where the school is sited.

She said: “You have got all of this traffic passing the school, which is on a dangerous bend.

“There is nowhere for parents to park except on the road. A nightmare is going to be created.”

• Plans for a Spalding health and wellbeing charity to open a community hub in Surfleet were outlined.

Michael Morris, who chairs the Tonic Health trustees, said different groups would be encouraged to use the community cafe at 44 Station Street and they would like to set up activities like healthy walking groups and men’s sheds.

Coun Mary Hurst was concerned about alcohol being served but Mr Morris said there would be no barrels or pumps, just bottles of beer or small glasses of wine.

• The parish council is seeking a revised quote from South Holland District Council for grass cutting ... because an unsung volunteer, who has been cutting a particular spot for free, is leaving.

Coun Gillian Gerrans told members her neighbour was moving home, which meant the grass would no longer be cut.

• Police have carried out extra patrols in Gubboles Drove following reports of anti-social behaviour by people riding “dirt bikes”.

