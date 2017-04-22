Sharon tackles marathon for love of Faith

A West Pinchbeck mum of three is all set to line up for Sunday’s London Marathon, raising money for a cause close to her heart.

Sharon Brooks (48) is taking part in the 26.2-mile race from Greenwich to Westminster for the second year running, raising money for diabetes charity JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation).

Sharon’s niece, Faith Robinson (8), who also lives in West Pinchbeck, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes six years ago and her family has raised about £43,000 for JDRF since then.

Sharon said: “JDRF supports children who suffer from type 1 diabetes and their families, funds research into trying to find a cure for this terrible disease and makes sure treatments are delivered as fast as possible.

“This is a cause very close to our families’ hearts as type 1 diabetes has had such a devastating effect on Faith, her brother Casey and her parents Gemma and Paul.

“I ran the marathon last year in 4:35:06 and I’m hoping to beat that this year, if only by five minutes and six seconds.

ALL FOR FAITH: London Marathon runner Sharon Brooks (front) with sister and niece, Gemma and Faith Robinson, all pof West Pinchbeck. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG300316-102TW.

“I’m hoping for the weather to be cool and clear.”

Sharon is among 38,000 runners putting the final touches to their preparation for Sunday’s London Marathon.

Along with her parents, Sharon wil have husband Ray, children Cameron, Megan and Lily and friends in London to cheer her on as she tries to beat her time of last year.

Sharon said: “The training has been hard this year and knowing what to expect has probably made me more nervous this time around.

“All in all though, last year’s London Marathon was an amazing experience and I am thrilled to be doing it again.”

Gemma said: “We as a family are truly grateful to Sharon for running the London Marathon again this year.

“We are so overwhelmed that she decided to run for JDRF Again and thankful for the amount that has been raised.”

• To sponsor Sharon, visit www.JustGiving.com and search for SABrooks.

