Share your views on the Spalding to Eye road improvement scheme

An official ‘five years after’ consultation has started, asking residents and road users their opinions on safety, journey times and traffic levels when travelling on the new Spalding to Eye stretch of the A16.

The consultation survey can be completed online or downloaded and printed by visiting www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/a1073. Those without internet access can ring 01522 782070 to have a survey sent to them in post. All completed questionnaires must be received by 5pm on Friday, June 9.

As part of the consultation, two drop-in sessions will be held at Crowland Community Hub (Hall Street, Crowland PE6 0EW), offering people the chance to meet the project team, complete a survey and find out more about the scheme and its impacts to date.

The dates for the drop-in sessions are Friday, May 19 from 9.30am to 12.30pm and Saturday, May 20 from 10am to 1pm.

The consultation will build upon a ‘short term’ study completed back in 2012 and will be looking into things like traffic flow, journey time, accident data, environmental impact and air and noise quality. Once the consultation has ended and the rest of the research is complete, a ‘five years after’ monitoring and evaluation study will be compiled.

This will provide an array of facts and figures relating to how successful the Spalding to Eye Improvement Scheme has been since it was constructed in October 2011.

Findings from the 2012 study can currently be viewed at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/a1073. The ‘five years after’ monitoring and evaluation document will also be available via this address when it is complete this autumn.

