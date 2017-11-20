Share your views on street lights

Residents, businesses and organisations are being asked to complete a questionnaire on the impact of part-night street lighting.

In April 2016, the council began a streetlight transformation programme, in a bid to save £1.7m per year.

As a result of the changes, around 42,000 streetlights, mainly in residential areas, are now switched off between midnight and 6am.

The council is now carrying out a formal review into the impact of part-night lighting, looking at topics including: the environment, road collisions, crime rates, fears about safety and crime, emergency services, health and public health services, the impact on businesses and the night time economy.

As part of that process, people are being asked to complete a questionnaire to share their views and all feedback received will be taken into consideration when a panel of councillors decides its recommendations for the executive.

To complete the survey, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/streetlighting . Alternatively, call 01522 782070.