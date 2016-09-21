Shakespeare lecture in Spalding

Spalding Gentlemen’s Society lecture series kicks off on Friday with a talk on Shakespeare.

To celebrate his legacy, and to tie in with a national programme of celebrations marking 400 years since the death of our greatest playwright, William Shakespeare, there will be a lecture at Spalding Grammar School (8pm).

The Shakespeare lecture will be followed, a fortnight later, by a talk on an important set of drawings by William Stukeley. These drawings are owned by the society and will be on display at Ayscoughfee Hall in Spalding between October 5-16.

The Shakespeare lecture is the first in this season’s programme that runs through to March. All lectures are held at Spalding Grammar School at 8pm and are open to the public. Entry is £2.50 per person.