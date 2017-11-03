Severe delays on train services to London this morning

There are severe delays on Great Northern train services into London this morning.

Services from Peterborough have been restricted after damage to the overhead wires at Welwyn North, in Hertfordshire. Customers were being advised to travel via Leicester.

The damage has now been fixed and all lines have reopened, but some services may be delayed by up to 30 minutes, cancelled or revised. This disruption will continue until around noon.

For Great North customers, tickets may be used on Greater Anglia, Thameslink and Virgin Trains East Coast services via any reasonable route.

Virgin East Coast pasengers may use East Midlands Trains via any reasonable route and Great Northern services between Peterborough and London Kings Cross.

If you would like to follow this incident on Twitter, please use #WelwynNorth

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.