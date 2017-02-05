Service helps save energy and cuts costs

A new energy advice service is being launched this Spring for residents in South Holland.

The project ‘Warm Homes South Holland’ is being launched by the charity Peterborough Environment City Trust (PECT).

Its aim is to help households by providing free information to enable residents to stay warm and healthy in their homes, while saving money.

Residents will receive a free home energy advice visit from an advisor, gain advice in choosing the best energy tariff and supplier, access information on the national £140 Warm Home Discount and get a free energy pack.

PECT’s scheme has already proven its success, helping over 500 households in Peterborough and Fenland in 2016 by lowering their carbon footprint and energy bills.

The project is funded by The Fenland Green Power Co-operative. With these funds, the charity will aim to deliver over £45,000 energy savings for low-income households, making a real impact in the community and improving residents’ quality of life in South Holland.

PECT’s CEO Carly Leonard said: “As a charity, our mission is to protect and enhance the environment.

“We see the reduction of energy use as an essential element in helping us achieve this aim. The service will also be of massive benefit to local residents.”

Jan Mellmann, chairman of Fenland Green Power, added: “Fenland Green Power are delighted that PECT is able to start this programme swiftly.

“We are pleased the project targets fuel poverty in South Holland, in the communities close to our wind turbines at Deeping St Nicholas.”

To book your free energy advice home visit or to find out more, call Andrew Ellis on 01733 866437 or email andrew.ellis@pect.org.uk For more information about PECT visit www.pect.org.uk