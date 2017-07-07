Send us your photos of what makes our area picture perfect

We’re challenging our readers to capture photos of scenes or features that celebrate Spalding and South Holland.

In an idea sparked by Spalding and District Civic Society, we’re asking you to send in your photos of what you think makes our area beautiful.

The Limes on Double Street, overlooking the River Welland in Spalding. (SG0606117-316TW)

We’ll pick a selection and publish them both in the Spalding Guardian and on our website.

John Charlesworth, Project and Campaigns officer for Spalding and District Civic Society said: “So much of what you read in the local press is knocking the town and we thought it would be a good idea to redress the balance.

“It would be nice to see photos celebrating the area and what makes Spalding and South Holland a pleasant and interesting place to live and work in and to visit.”

The photos might be of places you pass every day but perhaps without noticing the finer details.

This detail at the rear of Ayscoughfee Hall shows that it is of late mediaeval origins behind the Victoria front. (SG080617-204TW)

Or they could be focusing on a feature that is hidden away and not normally appreciated in the hustle and bustle of modern life.

To get you started we have featured three pictures here, taken by our photographer Tim Wilson.

One photograph shows one of the many fascinating details at the rear of Ayscoughfee Hall in Spalding.

Or you might have often walked or driven past ‘The Limes’ in Double Street and admired the handsome historic house pictured here.

Your photos can be taken anywhere in Spalding or around South Holland.

When submitting your pictures, please provide a short sentence about why you feel it is a nice feature of the area, or a nice view.

○ Email your photos to: jeremy.ransome@iliffepublishing.co.uk or tweet them to @spaldingeditor, share them on Facebook or send prints to ‘What Makes our Area Picture Perfect’, Spalding Guardian, Priory House, The Crescent, Spalding. PE11 1AB.