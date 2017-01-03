Seeing in the new year in Moulton Chapel and Whaplode Drove

Revellers partied the night away in Moulton Chapel and Whaplode Drove on New Year’s Eve.

Two charities benefited from the family event at Moulton Chapel community centre, with funds raised from ticket sales going to Peterborough Hospital Breast Cancer Unit and Holbeach Paramedics.

Celebrating in Whaplode Drove.

Party-goers enjoyed a jacket potato supper, karaoke and disco.

Meanwhile, at the Elizabethan Centre social club in Whaplode Drove, guests enjoyed a disco and ‘Our Dave’s Karaoke’ as well as a finger buffet.

