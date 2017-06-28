Second time lucky for 100 homes in Pinchbeck?

Plans to turn a plant nursery into a 100-home development in Pinchbeck could move a step closer – at the second time of asking.

A recommendation to allow 100, two-storey homes to be built on nearly 19 acres of land at Keston Nurseries, Mill Green Road, Pinchbeck, is due to be debated by South Holland District Council’s planning committee tomorrow.

Northampton developer AMJ Construction Ltd has applied for outline (in principle) planning permission to carry out what it called “the redevelopment of a largely developed site for those wishing to build their own home”.

AMJ Construction had previously appplied to build 200 homes on the same site, only for it to be turned down by the district council last November.

It was claimed by the council that it would cause “significant and demonstrable harm” to Pinchbeck because of its location near the Mill Green Road level crossing and the narrowness of the road itself.

But a report prepared for tomorrow’s meeting by the council’s planning department said: “The South East Lincolnshire Local Plan includes significant development in Spalding/Pinchbeck to the west of the railway line.

“It is considered that a refusal would be difficult to defend in the context of the presumption in favour of sustainable development.”