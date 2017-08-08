Second dementia support group for Spalding following success of FOCUS Club

A second group to support early onset dementia sufferers is being set up following the success of Spalding’s FOCUS club.

FOCUS (Friends Offering Care Understanding Support) holds its fundraising day on Saturday with stalls, homemade cakes, a raffle and more from 1pm-3pm.

The event takes place at Tonic Health in Broadgate House, Westlode Street, Spalding.

Formed in March 2016, FOCUS is for people with early onset dementia and those recently diagnosed with the condition.

Speaking on behalf of the club, Frederic Morris said: “The aim is to provide a friendly safe and stimulating environment for our members allowing their carers to have a well deserved break. Members become friends and support each other, feeling helpful and involved at every meeting.

“Such has been the success of the club that a waiting list has been drawn up and there are plans to form a second group to cater for the demand.”

FOCUS meets on every second and fourth Tuesday of the month.

Anyone can attend the fundraising day and chat to members. For more information, please call dementia support worker Joy Hallam on 07703 196276 or Tonic Health on 01775 725059 or email careandprotect@btinternet.com

