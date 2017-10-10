Seats to be repaired in Donington park

Seats are being refurbished in Flinders Park at Donington.
Parish councillor Gill Lunn, a member of community group IDEA, said some of the seats are rotten and three are particularly bad so they will be repaired first. Council chairman Arthur Baldwin said any seats considered unsafe should be removed.
