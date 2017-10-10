Search

Seats to be repaired in Donington park

Library picture: Donington news.
Library picture: Donington news.

Seats are being refurbished in Flinders Park at Donington.

Parish councillor Gill Lunn, a member of community group IDEA, said some of the seats are rotten and three are particularly bad so they will be repaired first.  Council chairman Arthur Baldwin said any seats considered unsafe should be removed.

Previously ...

Donington to have its big fireworks night on November 3

Donington Parish Council backs couple in Viking Link power plant battle

Drug users’ ‘bolthole’ found in Donington park