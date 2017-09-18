Seasonal factors lie behind South Holland jobless rise, claims Government

The number of people not working and claiming benefits in South Holland has risen slightly on the same period last year, according to the latest jobless figures.

In August, 645 people were registered unemployed compared to 630 for the same month last year, a rise of two per cent.

The figures includes 175 claimants aged between 18 and 24, a rise of ten (six per cent) compared to August 2016.

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesman blamed “local factors” for the slight increase, including redundancies and “poor weather conditions that may affect seasonal work in both agriculture and tourism”.

But the spokesman added: “Nationally, the employment rate is at a record high of 75.3 per cent, with 32.14 million people now in work – an increase of 379,000 on the year.

“In Lincolnshire, the claimant count for all ages has increased slightly by 3.7 per cent, compared to the 2016 figures. “But in comparison to the rest of the East Midlands, Central England and the UK as a whole, the rise is not as much and so shows a more robust labour market.

“Plus, the 18 to 24 claimant count is four per cent lower than this time last year and this shows the group is faring well which is a really good sign.”

“Local factors that may have created a slight increase in claimant count could be redundancies and poor weather conditions which may have affected seasonal work markets in both agriculture and tourism.

“However, the Employment Rate is at a record high overall and unemployment is at its lowest since 1975.”

In South Kesteven, which includes the Deepings and Bourne, those registered as unemployed and seeking work jumped by 65 (seven per cent) compared to August 2016.

Meanwhile for Boston Borough, incorporating Kirton, Swineshead and Wyberton, registered unemployment was up five per cent (30) for the same period.

Damian Hinds, Minister for Employment, said: “There is good news in the East Midlands where unemployment has fallen on the year by to 3.9 per cent, well below the national rate of 4.3 per cent.

“But there is more to do and we will continue to build on our achievements through our employment programmes and the work of Jobcentre Plus.”

Spalding Jobcentre Plus is hosting a 2017 Tasty Jobs event this week with information on food industry training.

