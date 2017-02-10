Search is on to find the Moultons Citizen of the Year 2017

The search is on to find the next Moultons Citizen of the Year and the net has been thrown wider for this year.

Any villager from Moulton, Moulton Chapel, Moulton Seas End and Moulton Marsh can both nominate, and be nominated, for community and charitable work across the parish.

But this year, work outside the area also be considered for recognition at an awards evening in Moulton Chapel on Tuesday, April 4.

A spokesman for The Moultons Parish Council, which organises the annual award, said: “We are very proud of our villages and the people who live in them.

“We hope that through the Citizen of the Year competition, we can show our appreciation for residents who go above and beyond to create the great community we have.

“This year, we have opened things up a bit so that it includes any good or charitable work done by people in the local area, not just within the villages of the Moultons’ parish.

“These people deserve recognition for their selfless devotion to good causes and the community because their achievements make them the role models and backbones to our villages.

“Therefore, the least we can do is to publicly recognise them in this award ceremony.”

This year’s winner will succeed Margaret Horn who was named Good Citizen of the Year 2016 for her work at Moulton Community Centre and for delivering the area’s Village Voice magazine.

Mrs Horn, who was a “bit surprised” to be named Citizen of the Year 2016, said: “I had no idea I would win as helping the community is second nature to me.

“It’s just the way I am and I’ve been doing this sort of thing all my life.”

To get a nomination form, call 07949 319559 or email clerk.moulton@gmail.com