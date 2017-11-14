Search is on after painted rocks go missing in Pinchbeck

A craze that sees people painting and hiding rocks around Pinchbeck has been dealt a blow as many of the rocks have gone missing.

Karen Tidwell set up Facebook group ‘Love on the Rocks Pinchbeck’ in October - which now has almost 200 members.

The idea is that people decorate rocks and hide them around the village ready to be found.

Rock finders are encouraged to take a photo and upload it on the Facebook page.

But after Karen said she felt ‘disheartened’ after the group recently put out 120 rocks over the space of three hours, only to find they had disappeared the following day, leaving just a handful behind.

She said: “We don’t know where they are but we know they have gone missing as we know where we put them.

“People were saying to us they could not find the rocks and we went out the next day to find they had gone.”

It has been suggested on social media that people had been taking the rocks and putting them in the bin but Karen said they do not know if that is happening in Pinchbeck.

Love on the rocks is a national craze, done as a bit of fun and to ‘spread the love.’

Karen said: “It’s great for getting people outdoors and off their XBoxes. My grandaughter is only two but she loves going out looking for them.”

The group also kindly created remembrance rocks which St Mary’s Church in Pinchbeck allowed them to place by the front door of the building, after they were unable to place them beside the war memorial.

Karen said: “We’d like to thank the church. They’ll be there until December 1.”

Karen has also decorated a number of rocks with images of characters from Beatrix Potter and has hidden them “in a Pinchbeck business.”

She said: “I have put out cryptic clues with each rock such as Miss Tiggywinkle would love to be a Christmas Angel or Tom Kitten loves a warm place to lie.”

SEE ALSO:

Remembrance Love on the rocks in Pinchbeck

Knitting nannas reveal themselves as Spalding’s mystery yarn bombers