Seals returned to the wild

Six seal pups were reintroduced into the wild at Sutton Bridge yesterday (Wednesday) morning.

The pups had been admitted to the RSPCA’s East Winch Wildlife Centre near King’s Lynn in the summer suffering from malnutrition, injury or sickness.

Back where we belong...

The seals were released into the River Nene on a receding tide, which took them out to the exposed sandbanks in the Wash where there are other wild seals.

The RSPCA uses this route after data from its satellite tracking study of 2004 showed that this release method is ideal for the seals and gives them a good start to life back out at sea.