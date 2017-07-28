Search

School safety zone at Sutton Bridge

The Curlew Centre, where Sutton Bridge Parish Council meets.
County, district and parish councillor Chris Brewis is pressing the county council to install a school safety zone on Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge.

Coun Simon Booth hoped it could be achieved in the school holidays.

Coun Brewis replied: “That’s optimistic but I will have a go.”

Councillors want a school safety zone on Bridge Road because it’s a popular route through to Westmere Primary School in Anne Road.

Will trust visit lead to homes plan for Sutton Bridge?