School safety zone at Sutton Bridge

County, district and parish councillor Chris Brewis is pressing the county council to install a school safety zone on Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge.
Coun Simon Booth hoped it could be achieved in the school holidays.
Coun Brewis replied: “That’s optimistic but I will have a go.”
Councillors want a school safety zone on Bridge Road because it’s a popular route through to Westmere Primary School in Anne Road.
