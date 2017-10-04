School and village group profit from Co-op cash

Two green space projects have joined others from around the county that blossom and grow thanks to support from Lincolnshire Co-op members and colleagues.

More than £126,600 is being shared among 21 environmental good causes, including Gosberton Community Action Team and Long Sutton Primary School, after fundraising under the Society’s Community Champions scheme.

A donation was made through the scheme every time a member shopped in a Lincolnshire Co-op outlet using their dividend card in June, July and August. Proceeds from the carrier bag charge and staff fundraising also went into the pot.

Shoppers dug out spare change to buy special £1 wildflower seed packets in Lincolnshire Co-op food stores in July and August, which helped wildlife such as butterflies and bees while adding to the total.

Plus, a whopping £17,620 was added thanks to people who uncluttered their wardrobes and donated unwanted clothes using Salvation Army clothing banks at Lincolnshire Co-op stores.

The proceeds are split between the Salvation Army and Lincolnshire Co-op, and the Society’s share for the year went into the green spaces pot.

Gosberton Community Action Team received a £4,535 donation during a special presentation event at Hartsholme Country Park in Lincoln. The money will be used to upgrade and refurbish a playing field, including a community orchard, and reinstate a summer fayre.

Mick Pell from the Gosberton Community Action Team said: “It just goes to show how much the local community supports Lincolnshire Co-op stores, and how vital they are to the areas they serve.

“Thanks to this amazing and surprising donation, we’ll be able to take the next step with our garden project and community orchard.”

Long Sutton Primary School received £6,875 to help create a wild learning zone and pathway for walks.

Members and colleagues kicked off all the support with the Big Co-op Clean in June. Teams spent special volunteer days helping out at eight different green spaces with tasks such as weeding, clearing and path building and even a beach clean.