Saving pounds on energy in 2017

A scheme giving people lower gas and electricity bills is about to open its doors to new customers for 2017.

Lincolnshire Energy Switch Scheme earned its members an average individual saving of more than £250 from all of its auctions with energy providers.

The scheme, organised by Lincolnshire County Council and six of the seven district and borough councils across the county, sees energy suppliers compete with their best offers at an auction to offer potential savings to householders.

You can register online at any time over the festive period by visiting at www.boston.gov.uk/LESS

All you need is your annual gas or electric statement or bills covering the last 12 months and once registration is complete, you can then check offers against your current deal.

If it is, the switching process is handled by the new provider.