Saracen’s Head tea party made more than £1,000

Have your say

The Flower Club in Saracen’s Head held its China tea party and 70 people attended.

The evening started with a high buffet tea prepared by members, before a flower demonstration by Ann Parts, with six different arrangements.

An auction was then held with a great variation of goods sponsored by many businesses and members of the club. A game for picking a lucky balloon was also popular in raising money.

The £1,123.50p raised on the evening went to the Holbeach Fire and First Response team. Photo (TIM WILSON): SG120917-366TW