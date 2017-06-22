Sara starts new equine business in West Pinchbeck

A riding instructor and horse trainer has unveiled exciting plans for her new equine business in West Pinchbeck.

Sara Raw (35) is the inspiration behind Raw Equine, based on 20 acres of land off Dozens Bank, which she hopes will become a magnet for horse owners wanting help to teach and school their animals.

The business opportunity came after Sara moved to West Pinchbeck from Lincoln and set up on a site that she believes can complement the growing demand on her to organise horse shows in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

Sara said: “I’ve started right from scratch after taking over a yard in West Pinchbeck at the beginning of April.

“Raw Equine is about teaching and schooling horses, but I’m hoping to move into rehabiliating them as well.

“I also run my own shows with the equipment I have for cross country, one-day eventing and show jumping competitions.

“Things have got bigger and bigger so that now I have a show to run every week as well.”

Sara brings at least nine years’ worth of experience in competitive dressage, show jumping and cross country events to the business, as well as being a qualified instructor, assessor and course builder.

She said: “My dad sat me on a pony at the age of two and I’ve been addicted ever since.

“I got my own pony when I was 11 and later went to a college called HorseWorld where I did all my exams.

“Then I taught at a riding school in Caistor and went on to another school in Lincoln where I’ve been teaching for ten years.”

Sara’s base in West Pinchbeck includes a solarium to help horses recover from injuries and an area where she hopes to put on her own shows for riders across South Holland.

She is also hosting her first dog show at Raw Equine on Sunday, June 25, from 11am, with classes including cutest puppy, and “best biscuit catcher”.

For more details, call Sara on 07880 971711.