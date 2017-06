Members of the Rotary Club of the Deepings raised over £1,000 to help eradicate polio after a sponsored treadmill run.

The Empire Gym in Market Deeping allowed members to use their running machines and the gym also put up teams of runners.

In total, 140 miles were run (and walked) that morning and although all the money has yet to be counted, members are expecting over £1,000 to be raised for End Polio Now.