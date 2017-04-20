Search

Rubbish dumped in Moulton Marsh

South Holland District Council is appealing for witnesses or information after this rubbish was dumped in Red Cow Drove, Moulton Marsh.

If you have any information please call 01775 761161 or visit sholland.gov.uk