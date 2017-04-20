Rubbish dumped in Moulton Marsh

South Holland District Council is appealing for witnesses or information after this rubbish was dumped in Red Cow Drove, Moulton Marsh.
If you have any information please call 01775 761161 or visit sholland.gov.uk
South Holland District Council is appealing for witnesses or information after this rubbish was dumped in Red Cow Drove, Moulton Marsh.
If you have any information please call 01775 761161 or visit sholland.gov.uk
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Spalding Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.