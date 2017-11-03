Royal family announced at Pumpkin Party

The Tuliptime Parade Queen, Prince and Princesses were chosen on a successful, yet spooky night at the Moulton Chapel Pumpkin Party.

Ashton Harris (four) was chosen as the Prince, Lexie-Mae Budworth (six) and Ava Mason (eight) were chosen as the Princesses, with Sadie Groom (12) as Queen.

Queen entrants Sadie Groom and Isabelle Winter. Photo: SG201017-146TW

Jenny Stanberry, who helped to organise the Parade and Pumpkin Party, said it was their best ever turnout, which helped raise at least £500 for the parade.

“This was possibly the most the successful Pumpkin Party we have ever held.” Jenny said.

On the night, the children all came dressed up, with youngster James Simpson being judged to have the best fancy dress for his spooky costume.

Jack Bell won the best pumpkin carving competition with his Ninja Turtle inspired design.

Tuliptime Prince Ashton Harris, Princesses Ava Mason and Lexie-Mae Budworth and Queen Sadie Groom. Photo: SG201017-150TW.

Next year’s Tuliptime Parade will take place on Sunday, May 6, and Jenny said it will contain some regulars as well as some new faces.

Jenny added: “The usual successful formula will be there, with some new added extras to make it even better.”

The Parade will again include a craft fair, with the Holbeach Town Band also set to perform.

Fancy dress winner James Simpson. Photo: SG201017-142TW

Tuliptime Prince entrants. Photo: SG201017-148TW