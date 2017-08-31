Rotary Club of the Deepings give children of Chernobyl a great day out

Children from Chernobyl enjoyed a day out at Wicksteed Park, organised by the Rotary Club of the Deepings.

As usual they had a most enjoyable day and it was an extreme pleasure to see their excitement, happiness and laughter.

Rotary has been taking these young children – who come from a very poor community in Belarus and live in a radiation area – to Wicksteed for many years,

The Friends of Chernobyl in Helpston bring them to the UK for a month and this increases their life expectancy by two years – their life expectancy before the visits is 45 years.

Rotary thank Market Deeping Tesco for supplying food for the day and also Coaches of Langtoft for their help.

