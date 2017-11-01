Rotary Club of Spalding and Welland quiz raises more than £400

More than £400 was raised for Rotary charities at the annual quiz organised by the Rotary Club of Spalding and Welland.

Rotarian Barry Elliott was quizmaster for the event, held on Thursday in St Norbert’s Roman Catholic Church Hall, St Thomas’s Road, and around 60 people attended to test their general knowledge.

Peter Atkinson, from the club, said a composite team who claimed first prize of six bottles of wine.

He said: “It was well supported and we would like to thank everyone who came and the people who generously supplied raffle prizes.”

Thanks also went J F Inkley, of The Crescent, for selling tickets and to Andrew Groves and Lisa Atkinson, of the White Horse Inn, Churchgate, for supplying the baked potatoes on the night.

