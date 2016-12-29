Rosie gets set for adventure

A 17-year-old deputy head girl at Spalding High School is raising £6,200 so she can teach in Honduras during her gap year.

Rosie Stevenson spent a month with her school this summer volunteering for an Outlook Expeditions project in Malawi, Africa.

Rosie Stevenson pictured during her visit to Malawi. ANL-161223-121729001

“As soon as I came home I signed up for a gap year with Project Trust,” said Rosie.

She successfully completed a four-day selection on the Hebridean Isle of Coll and is looking forward to doing her bit to help children in Honduras, the second poorest country in Central America and among the poorest in the western hemisphere.

Rosie said: “A lack of resources and schools, teacher strikes and poor teacher training are only a few of the problems with the education system and a few of the reasons why volunteers are so badly needed in Honduras.”

The £6,200, which must be raised before June, will cover flights, living expenses, accommodation, insurance and support from the charity while Rosie is overseas.

Rosie said: “I have already held a Honduran coffee morning and will be holding a charity ball, as well as numerous cake stalls, selling rubber wristbands and car boot sales to raise the money.

“The culturally immersive experience is something that I hope will provide me with a deeper appreciation for a culture so different to that which I’m used to, and I hope to return with a more mature outlook on life.

“To have such a unique experience at such a young age is certainly not something that I am taking for granted, and I hope that the enthusiasm with which I complete my fundraising will foreshadow the dedication and commitment that I will demonstrate in my project during the year abroad.”

Rosie, who lives in Leverington, near Wisbech, is currently studying French, Maths and Spanish at the high school.

She also plays hockey in the East Premier League.

Rosie has her life mapped out after university and wants to spend it “delivering humanitarian aid and campaigning for the right to education for all”.

Although she is fundraising to go to Honduras, Rosie would welcome donations from people who want to support her trip.

Cheques should be made payable to Project Trust and sent to The Elders, Panswell Lane, Leverington, Cambs PE13 5JS.

You can follow Rosie’s fundraising efforts on Facebook by typing ‘Rosie’s Year in Honduras’.

Rosie says all donations will help, no matter how small, and she would welcome help in terms of advice, raffle prizes or even use of a venue to stage an event.

There will be few mod-cons during Rosie’s time overseas, although she hopes to keep her Facebook page updated.

She said: “I wanted to be somewhere off the beaten track where I could literally have an immersive experience with no distractions.”

Project Trust has sent students to Honduras every year since 1981.