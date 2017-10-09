Rooms for hire as forum seals deal at Spalding Rail Station

Community groups could be holding their meetings at Spalding Rail Station in the future if plans by transport campaigners to renovate it go ahead.

Spalding and Peterborough Transport Forum have reached agreement, in principle, to use several rooms at the station as part of its aim to make it “the pride of the town”.

Our plan is to get the unoccupied rooms at the station ready for use and we’re in talks with the RHT, Network Rail and East Midlands Trains as to what we’d like to do George Scott, chairman of Spalding and Peterborough Transport Forum

Forum chairman George Scott met with East Midlands Trains, Network Rail and the Railway Heritage Trust (RHT) to create a plan for work at the station where volunteers have carried out a tidy-up since September 2016.

Mr Scott said: “The Spalding Station Adoption Team, something separate from the Forum, has taken on the job of clearing up the station.

“But the second part of our plan is to get the unoccupied rooms at the station ready for use and we’re in talks with the RHT, Network Rail and East Midlands Trains as to what we’d like to do.

“There’s quite a lot of work to be done, especially with the electrical supply, and we’ve got to raise the funds in order to complete the renovations, one room at a time.

“But to do this, we need to find out if anyone wants to use the rooms and we want those interested to contact us.”

In response to Spalding and Peterborough Transport Forum’s plans to revitalise Spalding Rail Station, an East Midlands Trains spokesman said: “We are pleased to work closely with local partners right across our network to improve our local stations and their links with the local communities they serve.

“We are continuing to work closely with the Spalding and Peterborough Transport Forum, Railway Heritage Trust and Network Rail to find a sustainable way forward for the space at Spalding railway station.”

• What do you think the rooms at Spalding Rail Station should be used for? Email jeremy.ransome@iliffepublishing.co.uk

