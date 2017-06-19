Rookie error by Spalding learner driver

A Spalding man getting his life back on track after being addicted to heroin, said he was “gutted” to have unintentionally committed a motoring offence.

Terry Parbury (31), of Havelock Street, was seen moving a Renault Clio from one end of a car park to the other by a police officer, who initially stopped him because the car was not registered as having a legal owner.

On further checks by the officer, it became apparent that learner driver Parbury was not insured and did not have a qualified driver sitting beside him.

Parbury, who represented himself at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, admitted the offence and said he was only moving the car so he could fit a sound system.

“I am gutted. I am determined to get my life back together. I’ve been two years clean of heroin and two months off methadone and got myself a place.

“I shouldn’t have got in the car, but I was just moving it across the car park.”

The bench appreciated the efforts Parbury was making to turn his life around and awarded eight penalty points for having no insurance and fined him £120, with £40 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.