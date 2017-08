Have your say

The annexe roof of a house in Gosberton Clough was seriously damaged by fire last night (Tuesday August 15).

Engines from Donington and Spalding used two hosereels to extinguish the fire in roof space in the house at Short Drove.

There was severe damage to the roof space and light smoke damage to remainder of single storey annexe.

The blaze is thought to have been started by an electrical fault.